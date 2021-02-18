Sports News of Thursday, 18 February 2021

AFCON U-20: Tanzania coach blames heavy defeat to Ghana on inexperience

Tanzania U-20 head coach Jamhuri Kihwelo has blamed lack of experience for their 4-0 defeat to Ghana in the ongoing Africa U-20 Cup of Nations.



The East African side was making their first appearance in the tournament against the 2009 FIFA U20 World Cup champions in Group C opening game.



Tanzania failed to score from open chances in the 12th and 15th minutes and was punished by the West African giants.



A brace from Precious Boah, Abdul Fatawu, and Josepho Barnes ensured the Black Satellites sealed their first win of the competition.



The Tanzania U-20 coach says inexperienced on the part of his team caused the defeat, stating that Ghana wasn't that superior in the game.



"Our team fought hard and as you know it is our first time to participate in the competition," the tactician said in his post-match address.



"But all in all, the chances we created we were unable to make maximum use of them. We hit the woodwork on a number of occasions and Ghana cleared some of our chances."



"It is not that Ghana was superior to us, no it is because they perfectly used their chances but we, on our side, we were unable to utilize our chances."



"I am happy how my players played but I congratulate them for that. Ghana was more experienced than us and that is the biggest factor that contributed to our loss."



Tanzania faces the Gambia in their second group game on Friday.