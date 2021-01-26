Sports News of Tuesday, 26 January 2021

Source: Happy 98.9FM

AFCON U-20: Morocco, Gambia will be tough opponents for Ghana - Karim Zito

Karim Zito, Black Satellites Coach

Black Satellites coach Karim Zito, says he expects tough opposition from Morocco and Gambia in the upcoming Africa U-20 Cup of Nations to be staged in Mauritania.



Ghana has been pitted against Tanzania, Gambia and Morocco in Group C of the competition.



According to Karim Zito, Ghana normally finds it difficult to beat the two teams but he is confident his side will be ready to face them in the competition.



“It’s a big challenge and we are hoping to also prove our worth in the competition. Morocco is a team that really disturbs Ghana a lot as well as the Gambia”, he told Odiasempa Kwame Oware on Wamputu Sports on Happy 98.9FM.



Zito said he has told his players to win the competition which will open the doors for them to the senior national team, the Black Stars.



“I have told them that If they are able to win the Cup they will be the next generation of Black Stars players since this year there will be no World Cup”



The Dreams FC Technical Director added that Ghana has a lot of talents but are currently lacking behind in the area of development.



“There are no minnows in World football now and we must be worried. Ghana has a lot of talents but we lack development.



“We are going all out to make Ghana and West Africa proud because we are representing the sub-region.Our target is the ultimate prize”



The Black Satellites will play their first game at the tournament against Tanzania when the tournament kicks off from 14 February 2021.



