Sports News of Tuesday, 16 February 2021

Source: ghanafa.org

AFCON U-20: Karim Zito names Ghana’s starting line up for Tanzania clash

The national U-20 side will begin their Africa campaign against the East African side

Abdul Karim Zito, Head Coach of the Black Satellites has named his starting line up for the game against Tanzania.



The national U-20 side will begin their Africa campaign against the East African side at the Stade Municipal Nouadhibou in Mauritania, Tuesday afternoon.



Asante Kotoko’s Danlad Ibrahim will be in post for the Black Satellites with Philemon Baffour and Samuel Abbey-Ashie Quaye at right back and left-back respectively.



Nathaniel Adjei and Frank Assinki will form the central defensive pair with Emmanuel Essiam and Abdul Fatawu Issahaku in midfield.



Mohammed Sulemana and Eric Ansu Appiah will be on the wings with Percious Boah and Joselpho Barnes in attack.



The game will kick off at 16:00GMT.



Ghana U20 starting line up:



Danlad Ibrahim (C)



Philemon Baffour



Samuel Abbey Achie-Quaye



Nathaniel Adjei



Frank Kwabena Assinki



Abdul Fatawu Issahaku



Emmanuel Essiam



Mohammed Sulemana



Eric Ansu Appiah



Precious Boah



Joselpho Barnes



Subs



William Emmanuel Ensu



Patrick Mensah



Sampson Agyapong



Daniel Afriyie Barnieh



Ofori McCarthy



Samuel Koshie Agbenyega



Uzair Alhassan



Mathew Anim Cudjoe



Ivan Anokye Mensah



