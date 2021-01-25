Sports News of Monday, 25 January 2021

Source: Happy 98.9FM

AFCON U-20: Coach Karim Zito to alter Black Satellites squad ahead of tournament

The Black Satellites won the WAFU Zone B U-20 Cup of Nations

Black Satellites coach Karim Zito, has revealed to Happy Sports that he will make changes to the WAFU winning squad ahead of the Africa U-20 Cup of Nations tournament which kicks off next month in Mauritania.



Ghana have been drawn against Morocco, Tanzania and Gambia in Group C of the tournament.



Zito who masterminded Ghana’s win at the WAFU Zone B U-20 Cup of Nations has revealed he will alter his squad with some new players.



Zito indicated that with help from the Ghana Football Association and some scouts, he will be able to select a formidable team for the tournament.



“When I came back, I told my scouts I needed certain players and luckily for me, the league is currently ongoing which will make it easy for us selecting the best to represent the country”, he said in an interview on Wamputu Sports on Happy 98.9FM.



Karim Zito added that his target is to win the ultimate.



“We are going all out to make Ghana and West Africa proud because we are representing the sub-region. Our target is the ultimate prize”



