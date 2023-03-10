AFCON Qualifiers: Mubarak Wakaso remains out of Black Stars

Sports News of Friday, 10 March 2023

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

KAS Eupen midfielder Mubarak Wakaso has not been selected for the upcoming 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Angola, meaning he will not be joining the Black Stars team.



This news comes after Chris Hughton, the new coach of the Black Stars, announced his 25-man squad, which did not include Wakaso.



Wakaso had been hoping to make a comeback to the team after missing out on the World Cup in Qatar.



However, he has not played much since November, with only 15 minutes of play time under his belt since November 5. It is unclear whether he is injured or if it is a technical decision by Eupen to play him less.



Despite Wakaso's experience, with over 70 national team appearances and 13 goals scored, it seems that his time with the team may be coming to an end.



The Black Stars will face Angola on March 23 in Kumasi, followed by a reverse fixture in Luanda four days later.