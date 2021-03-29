AFCON Qualifiers: Medeama midfielder Justice Blay makes Black Stars debut

Sports News of Monday, 29 March 2021

Source: Football Ghana

In-demand Medeama midfielder Justice Blay made his debut for the Black Stars in the side's 3-1 win over Sao Tome in the final round of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Sao Tome at the Accra Sports Stadium.



The combative midfielder replaced China-based Mubarak Wakaso with 12 minutes left to time but was booked on 84 minutes.



Blay has been on top form in the ongoing Ghana Premier League. He scored two goals before the first round and has therefore been rewarded with a debut game for the Black Stars.



Nicholas Opoku, Jordan Ayew and Baba Rahman goals were enough for Ghana to pick the three points but in the 83rd minute, Razak Abalora gifted the ball to Carvalho who made no mistake, slotting the ball into an open net.



Ghana have topped group C with 13 points and Sudan are second with 12 points.