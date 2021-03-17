Sports News of Wednesday, 17 March 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

AFCON Qualifiers: Black Stars to play Legon Cities in friendly

Some of the players in camp

The Black Stars of Ghana will continue preparations for this month Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers with a friendly encounter against Ghana Premier League side Legon Cities.



The team, dominated by home-based players, will take on Legon Cities at the Accra Sports Stadium on Wednesday afternoon.



The match is an opportunity for coach Charles Akonnor and his technical team to assess the players ahead of the games against South Africa and Sao Tome and Principe.



The game will kick off at 3 pm and will be played behind closed doors.



Ghana will take on Bafana Bafana on March 25 in Johannesburg before their final qualifier against Sao Tome and Principe three days later in Accra.