AFCON Qualifiers: Black Stars secure 1-1 draw against Angola

Sports News of Monday, 27 March 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Pacey winger, Osman Bukari scored under 30 seconds after coming on in the second half for the game between Angola and Ghana in the qualifiers for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.



Thanks to his goal, the Black Stars managed to secure a 1-1 draw against the Group E opponent of the 2023 AFCON qualifiers.



In a game played at the 11th November Stadium in Luanda, Angola started strongly and piled pressure on Ghana.



However, the defense of the visitors stood strong and gradually grew into the game to also threaten to score.



At the end of a goalless first half, Angola had the chance to score five minutes after recess when they were awarded a penalty kick.



Attacker Lucas Joao accepted the responsibility from 12 yards and scored to give the home side the lead.



While it appeared Angola would go on to win the game, Ghana head coach Chris Hughton had different ideas. The forward came on as a substitute and scored to force the match to end in a 1-1 draw.



Watch videos from Ghana vs Anogla match below



















