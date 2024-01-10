AFCON 2023:We have provided all the needful to the Black Stars - Sports Ministry

Sports News of Wednesday, 10 January 2024

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

As the Black Stars prepare for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), Charles Amofa, the Sports Ministry PRO, has assured that the Ministry and Government have diligently provided all necessary support for the team.



The team, laden with aspirations and tasked with ending Ghana's 42-year AFCON trophy drought, will kick off their campaign against Cape Verde on Sunday. Subsequent clashes with Egypt and Mozambique will follow as they aim for their fifth AFCON title.



Speaking after a send-off dinner in Kumasi, attended by dignitaries including President Akufo-Addo, Amofa highlighted the thorough preparations made for the squad.



"We will notice the team went into residential camping in Kumasi; everything that the government or the Ministry needs to give the team was put in place," Amofa stated in an interview with Peace FM, as monitored by Footballghana.com.



He further emphasised the smooth proceedings during the camp, indicating that the primary focus is on providing unwavering support to ensure the team's success in Ivory Coast.



"The camp was very quiet, and everything went on very fine. What we are looking for is to give them support so that they go and be victorious in Ivory Coast," he added.



The Black Stars left Ghana on Wednesday, adorned in stylish Kaftans infused with African prints and native sandalsâ€”a symbolic nod to Ghanaian and African traditions.