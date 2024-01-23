AFCON 2023: Watch speechless Kudus during post-match interview after Black Stars knockout

Sports News of Tuesday, 23 January 2024

The current 'star boy' of the Black Stars, Mohammed Kudus, could not find the words to describe the emotions going through his body when he showed up for a post-match interview after Ghana's disappointing crashing from the ongoing African Cup of Nations in Cote d'Ivoire.



The Stars managed a 2-2 draw with Mozambique, after having dominated the game with a 2-0 lead until after the 90th-minute mark.



In a really unexpected move, the Mozambicans won a penalty after the ball hit Captain Andre Ayew's hand in the 18-box, and which was beautifully converted into their first goal.



And just before the final whistle would go, Richard Offori, who was in the pole for Ghana, made an avoidable blunder, giving the opponents a corner kick that ended up in a goal.



With only 2 points in their group, Ghana was unable to sail through to the next stage of the competition.



In an interview after the game, where Jordan scored the brace for Ghana, Mohammed Kudus was without words.



All his could muster out of his mouth were the words, "Thanks to the fans for supporting us."



