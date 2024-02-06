AFCON 2023: Victor Osimhen to miss Nigeria vs South Africa match?

Sports News of Tuesday, 6 February 2024

Nigeria’s top striker, Victor Osimhen could miss their semi-final clash against South Africa in the 2023 African Cup of Nations.



The Napoli striker did not travel with the Nigerian team to Bouake in Ivory Coast on Monday, February 5, 2024, to prepare for their game against South Africa.



The team in a statement confirmed that Osimhen was not made to travel with the team because the player complained of an abdominal issue. The statement also said that the player would be monitored to determine whether he would be fit to play the game on Wednesday, February 7, 2024.



"Victor Osimhen will not join us on this trip as a result of abdominal discomfort. Team medics confirmed that he has been placed under close watch with a member of the medical team staying behind in Abidjan with him.



"If cleared by the tomorrow [Tuesday] morning, he will join the rest of the squad before 5 pm,” a statement from the Super Eagles official account on X said.



Osimhen’s absence in the Super Eagles team will be strongly felt as the African Player of the Year has been the brain behind Nigeria’s sharp attack at the tournament.



The striker has proven himself as the engine room of the team with his high-pressing and energetic attack.



Osimhen has been involved in four of Nigeria's six goals so far at the tournament,





