AFCON 2023: Sammy Kuffour calls for thorough planning for Black Stars

Former Black Stars center-back Samuel Osei Kuffour has shared valuable advice with Ghanaian football authorities, emphasizing the importance of thoughtful planning over hurried preparations for the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).



Kuffour's counsel comes at a time when Ghana aspires to end its over 41-year trophy drought in the prestigious tournament, slated to be held in Ivory Coast next year.



The ex-Bayern Munich defender highlights the necessity of adopting a broader perspective, especially given the youthful composition of Ghana's squad in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. Instead of hastily gearing up for the 2023 edition, Kuffour advocates for a forward-looking approach.



In his opinion, the young age of the current generation of players presents an opportunity to build a formidable team for the future, rather than focusing solely on immediate results. According to Kuffour, Ghana's optimal chance at Afcon glory lies not in hurried preparations for 2023 but in a well-thought-out plan tailored to harness the potential of the rising young stars.



"There is a difference between preparation and planning. We are always prepared, but we don't plan. The team we took to the World Cup last year – if you look at the team, 17 players were under 25," Kuffour explained in an interview with Peace FM.



The former Ghanaian defender, renowned for his defensive prowess, underscores the significance of nurturing the young talent that represented the country in Qatar.



