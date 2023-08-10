AFCON 2023 Qualifiers: Wollacott set to miss Black Stars game due to injury

Sports News of Thursday, 10 August 2023

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Black Stars goalkeeper Jojo Wollacott is set to miss Ghana's crucial game against Central African Republic (CAR) in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers following an injury he sustained last week.



The 26-year-old was making his debut appearance for Hibernian in the UEFA Conference League qualification match against Andorran side Inter d’Escaldes last week. He was however subbed off just 18 minutes into the game after picking up a thigh injury.



Despite hoping to bounce back in time to man the post for his new club, Wollacott would have to stay on the sidelines for an extended period.



“He’s had his scan but we’ve not had the surgeon’s review yet. More than likely, in a best-case scenario it will be a muscle tear. In a worst-case scenario, it will involve a tendon as well. Minimum, from all the information I’ve got, he will be ruled out for six weeks but it could be worse than that,” Lee James, the coach of Hibernian said.



Black Stars coach Chris Hughton is expected to name his squad for Ghana's final match in the AFCON qualifications against CAR which comes off on September 7 and the latest update on Wollacott's injury means his return to wouldn't come soon having already missed the 2022 World Cup and recent matches due to a finger i jury.



To guarantee their qualification at the AFCON, which will be held in Ivory Coast next year, Ghana avoid defeat against CAR.