AFCON 2023 Qualifiers: Top Ghana Stars descend on Kumasi for Angola Showdown

Sports News of Monday, 20 March 2023

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Players of The Black Stars have started arriving in camp ahead of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Angola.



Ghana host Angola in a doubleheader with the first leg set for March 23 at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium and the reverse fixture on March 27 in Launda.



Black Stars captain Andre Ayew was the first player to arrive in the country after Nottingham Forest game against Newcastle United in the Premier League on Friday night.



Ayew made his full debut in his side's defeat to The Magpies.



Some players also arrived on Sunday night after playing on Saturday for their respective teams in Europe.



Fan favourite Mohammed Kudus (Ajax) is expected to join the team after playing for Ajax on Sunday against Feyernood.



Ghana coach Chris Hughton will be expecting a full house on Tuesday as the team prepares to host Angola on Thursday.



Ghana are joint top of the Group E table with 4 points from two games following a 3-0 win over Madagascar and a 1-1 draw with Central African Republic in June last year.



Here is the full squad:



Goalkeepers: Lawrence Ati Zigi (FC St. Gallen), Abdul Manaf Nurudeen (Eupen), Joseph Wollacott (Charlton Athletic)







Defenders: Tariq Lamptey (Brighton and Hove Albion), Denis Odoi (Club Brugge), Gideon Mensah (Auxerre), Patrick Kpozo (Sheriff Tiraspol), Daniel Amartey (Leicester City), Joseph Aidoo (Celta Vigo), Mohammed Salisu (Southampton FC), Alexander Djiku (Strasbourg)



Midfielders: Thomas Partey (Arsenal FC), Majeed Ashimeru (RSC Anderlecht), Abdul Salis Samed (Lens), Edmund Addo (Spartak Subotica)



Wingers: Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace), Osman Bukari (Red Star Belgrade), Joseph Painstil (Genk), Kamal Deen Sulemana (Southampton FC), Ransford Yeboah Königsdörffer (Hamburger SV)



Forwards: Mohammed Kudus (Ajax Amsterdam), Andre Ayew (Nottingham Forest), Kamal Sowah (Club Brugge), Inaki Williams (Athletic Bilbao), Antoine Semenyo (AFC Bournemouth)