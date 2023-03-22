AFCON 2023 Qualifiers: Angola arrive in Kumasi for Ghana encounter

Sports News of Wednesday, 22 March 2023

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

The Angola national team have arrived in Kumasi for the first leg of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifications double-header against Ghana.



The Palancas Negras touched down at the Kumasi airport straight from their Algeria base where they were camping towards the two games.



Pedro Goncalves has the full complement of the players he invited to face the Black Stars after replacing trio Nurio Fortuna, Zito Luvumbo and Nelson Da Luz with Augusto To Carneiro, Loide Augusto and Geraldo Costa Bartolomeu respectively.



Goncalves has admitted the match against Ghana will be a difficult one and thus requires a good game from his team and they are ready for that.



"We know the difficulties we are going to encounter, but we are ready to play a good game in Kumasi," he told reporters



"It is obvious that Ghana has changed coach but I believe there won't be much change in what from their performance at the World Cup."



The Black Stars host the Palancas Negras at the Baba Yara Stadium this Thursday, March 23 before the second leg Tuesday, March 27, 2023, at Estadio 11 de Novembro in Luanda.