AFCON 2023: Odartey Lamptey expresses confidence in Black Stars' prospects

Sports News of Tuesday, 26 December 2023

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Former Ghana international Odartey Lamptey has expressed his confidence and optimism that the Black Stars will make a significant impact at the upcoming 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Ivory Coast.



Lamptey, a key figure in Ghana's football history and a member of the 1991 FIFA U17 World Cup-winning team, believes that the current squad, under the guidance of coach Chris Hughton, has the potential to be successful at the upcoming AFCON.



In an interview with Sienu TV, Lamptey acknowledged the quality of the Black Stars' squad and urged fans to support the team, emphasising that positive outcomes could be achieved with the right preparation and encouragement.



Lamptey specifically pointed out the talents of players like Kudus, Partey, and Jordan, expressing his belief that, with proper backing, the team could cause a surprise in the tournament.



"Nothing has changed about the Black Stars, and that is why I want us to give Chris Hughton the benefit of the doubt that, yes, with a few weeks to the AFCON, things can change," Lamptey remarked.



Ghana find itself in Group B of the 2023 AFCON, alongside Cape Verde, Egypt, and Mozambique. Lamptey, who played a pivotal role in Ghana's football success in the past, highlighted the need for support and good preparation to ensure the team's success in Ivory Coast.



The four-time champions are still gunning for another title after failing to do so in the last 41 years having faced heartbreak in subsequent finals, including defeats to Ivory Coast in 1992 and 2015, and Egypt in 2010.