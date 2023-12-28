AFCON 2023: Odartey Lamptey calls for early Black Stars camp before tournament

Sports News of Thursday, 28 December 2023

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Former Ghana forward and current assistant Black Satellites coach Odartey Lamptey has stressed the importance of an early camp for the Black Stars in preparation for the upcoming 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.



With the 2023/24 football season still in progress, national teams face the challenge of having most of their players available only a few weeks before the AFCON kickoff.



Lamptey, in an interview with Sienu TV, emphasised that an early camp for the Black Stars would significantly contribute to the team's success in the tournament.



"I’ve followed the team quite a bit. I think the coach has assembled young materials with a couple of experienced players. If they are able to go to camp early, it will help," remarked Odartey Lamptey, who also owns the Glow Lamp Academy.



Expressing confidence in Ghana's team, Lamptey believes that the combination of youthful talent and experienced coaching could lead to surprising outcomes in the AFCON. He acknowledged the coach Chris Hughton, who was part of the squad that participated in the World Cup, as a crucial asset with an in-depth understanding of the team.



"I think from what I’ve seen, we have a good team with an experienced coach. He’s part of the team that went to the World Cup, so he knows the team very well. I’m sure with the support of the FA and all Ghanaians, I’m sure we will cause a surprise," added Lamptey.



As part of the pre-tournament preparations, the Black Stars are scheduled to assemble for camping in South Africa on December 31. The team will spend 10 days in the country before heading to Ivory Coast, where the 2023 AFCON is set to commence on January 13.



Ghana will square off with Egypt, Cape Verde and Mozambique in Group as they chase their fifth title after 41 years.