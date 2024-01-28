AFCON 2023: Media booing at Black Stars unacceptable - Nii Lante

Sports News of Sunday, 28 January 2024

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The Minister for Youth and Sports, Nii Lante Vanderpuye has condemned the booing of Black Stars at the ongoing AFCON tournament.



This follows some Ghanaian media personalities booed at the team after Ghana’s heartbreaking setback in their quest for advancement in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations, squandering a 2-0 lead until additional time in a Monday match against Mozambique.



Mozambique managed to pull one back in the 90th minute, as Geny Catamo scored from the spot after a handball by Ghana’s captain, Andre Ayew.



In a stunning turn of events during stoppage time, Mozambique’s Reinildo Mandava headed home a corner kick by Shaquille Momad Nangy, securing a dramatic draw.



Speaking on Morning Starr with Francis Abban, the Odododiodioo lawmaker said the media should have controlled their anger and educated the supporters on how to handle the outcome of the game.



“I will not endorse that it is uncalled for, what about if you the journalist present your programme that you don’t present it well, do the players come to boo you? When you write and you don’t write well do you the players come to boo you?



“I think that everybody must be in his lane. The players are demoralized so I think that it is the Ghanaian media who should rather pep them up. Because if miraculously we qualify we still have the same players,” Mr. Vanderpuye stated.



He continued: “That’s emotional intelligence, if you are angry you must express it in a particular manner and appropriate manner. If Ghanaian media men are booing their players what should the supporters do? The media should be the transition, you are the one to educate the supporter to behave appropriately in handling the outcome of the match.”