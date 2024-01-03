You are here: HomeSports2024 01 03Article 1906982

Sports News of Wednesday, 3 January 2024

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

AFCON 2023: Kotoko star Richmond Lamptey trains with Black Stars for the first time

Asante Kotoko midfielder Richmond Lamptey joined the Black Stars for the first time in training on Tuesday as Chris Hughton opened camp for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.

The Kotoko talisman gatecrashed Hughton's final 27-man squad following his dazzling displays in the Ghana Premier League, where he provided five assists in 12 games in the ongoing campaign.

His outstanding performances has seen Asante Kotoko climb to second place at the end of the first round of the domestic topflight league.

Lamptey is expected to battle for a place in the starting lineup as the Black Stars prepare for the tournament.

The former WAFA midfielder went through drills and ball work with the team at the Dr Kwame Kyei Complex in Kumasi.

The Black Stars will face Namibia in a pre-AFCON friendly on January 8, 2024, before leaving for Abidjan on January 10.

Ghana have been drawn in Group B alongside seven-time champions Egypt, Cape Verde and Mozambique.

