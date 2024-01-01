AFCON 2023: Key information you need to know about 27 players in Ghana’s final squad

Sports News of Monday, 1 January 2024

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghana coach Chris Hughton has unveiled the final 27-man squad for the highly anticipated 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), with notable inclusions and exclusions.



While Arsenal's Thomas Partey misses out due to injury, key players such as Mohammed Kudus, captain Andre Ayew, and Inaki Williams are set to lead the Black Stars in the continental showdown.



Let's take a closer look at the brief profiles of the confirmed squad members across various positions.



Goalkeepers



Lawrence Ati Zigi Plays for St Gallen in Switzerland. Made his Ghana debut in 2018 and was the number one goalkeeper at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.



Richard Ofori (30 years): A captain of the team, plays for Orlando Pirates. Overcoming injuries, he missed the last two tournaments but is now fit.



Jojo Wollacott: Ghana's first choice at the last AFCON, he got injured before the World Cup but is now back playing well for Hibernian.



Defenders



Alidu Seidu (23 years): Clermont Foot defender, became a regular since breaking into the national team last year.



Dennis Odoi: An experienced defender returning to play a pivotal role for the Black Stars.



Kingsley Schindler: German-born, plays for Turkish side Samsunspor, and is participating in his first tournament.



Gideon Mensah: AJ Auxerre player who will shoulder more responsibility in the absence of Baba Rahman.



Hamidu Fatawu: Medeama defender with just one cap, making his way to his first major tournament.



Daniel Amartey: With over 50 appearances for Ghana, this will be his fourth AFCON.



Nicholas Opoku: Amiens man participating in his first AFCON after missing the last edition due to an ACL injury.



Alexander Djiku: One of the best players from the last edition, arriving in great form.



Mohammed Salisu: Monaco defender making his debut in AFCON after excelling at the World Cup in Qatar.



Midfielders:



Samed Salis: RC Lens defensive midfielder participating in his first AFCON.

Baba Iddrisu: Cut short in the 2021 tournament due to injury.

Majeed Ashimeru: First tournament with Black Stars, deserved given his fine form.



Elisha Owusu: First AFCON for the midfielder who was with the team in Qatar.

Richmond Lamptey: Debutant in the team heading to his first major tournament.

Mohammed Kudus: Missed the last edition due to injury, expected to shine this year for West Ham.



Andre Ayew: Ghana’s most capped player, chasing more records. Can become the player with the most appearances at AFCON.



Ransford Konigsdorffer: First AFCON for the youngster playing for Hamburger SV.

Osman Bukari: Consistent player abroad, heading for his first AFCON.



Joseph Paintsil: Was in Cameroon for the 2021 tournament but didn't impress. He hopes to make amends this time.



Jordan Ayew: Experienced player with over 80 caps, missed only one tournament since his debut in 2010.



Ernest Nuamah: Teenager making his first tournament appearance.



Strikers



Iñaki Williams: Eight goals this season for Bilbao, heading for his first AFCON.

Antoine Semenyo: Made his Ghana debut in 2022, first AFCON for him.



Jonathan Sowah: First AFCON tournament but has continental experience, featured in the CAF Champions League with Medeama.





