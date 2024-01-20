AFCON 2023: Injury woes for Egypt as Mohamed Salah set to miss next two matches

Sports News of Friday, 19 January 2024

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

In a major setback for Egypt's 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) campaign, Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah is set to miss the team's next two matches due to a muscle injury, as confirmed by the Egyptian Football Federation.



Salah, a pivotal figure for both Liverpool and the Egyptian national team, was forced to exit the pitch just before half-time during Egypt's recent draw with Ghana. The discomfort in his hamstring led to his substitution, with Mostafa Fathi taking his place on the field.



According to the official statement from the Egyptian FA, Salah is dealing with a strain in his back muscle, ruling him out of Egypt's crucial upcoming matches in the African Nations competition.



The absence of the prolific winger will be keenly felt in Egypt's final group game against Cape Verde on Monday, and if the team qualifies, Salah will also be sidelined for the subsequent round of 16 fixture.



Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has already engaged in discussions with Salah regarding his injury, recognizing the significance of the player's absence.



Salah's injury is a blow to Egypt's aspirations in the tournament, as they now face the challenge of progressing without one of their star players.