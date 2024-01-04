AFCON 2023: Ghana will struggle a bit in the group stage - Frimpong Manso

Sports News of Thursday, 4 January 2024

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Former Ghana defender Frimpong Manso has expressed concerns about the Black Stars' group-stage fixtures at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.



Ghana face Cape Verde, Egypt, and Mozambique in Group B, and Manso believes that the team will struggle in these matches.



In an interview with Kessben FM, Manso said, "I think we will struggle a bit in the group stage but I believe we will qualify to the next round. The next round is going to be very difficult. Because we are likely to face Ivory Coast or Nigeria who are strong contenders in the competition."



Manso believes that the team need to focus on their performances in the group stage in order to advance to the knockout stages.



"Indeed, that’s where our competition will begin. I remember in Angola 2010 we kept winning with a small margin which took us to the final stage of the competition. It’s not going to be easy for us. But I believe we will struggle in the group stage but we will qualify."



Manso's concerns are understandable, given Ghana's recent performances in the Africa Cup of Nations. The team have failed to impress in recent years, and their group-stage fixtures against Cape Verde, Egypt, and Mozambique will be challenging.



However, with the right strategy and player selection, Ghana has the potential to overcome these challenges and make a deep run in the tournament.