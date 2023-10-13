AFCON 2023: Ghana to open campaign against Cape Verde on January 14

Sports News of Friday, 13 October 2023

Source: footballghana.com

The Black Stars of Ghana have been drawn in Group B in the upcoming 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Ivory Coast next year.



The draw took place at the Parc Des Expositions venue in Abidjan, Cote d'Ivoire, on Thursday, October 12, 2023.



Ghana are alongside record-winners Egypt, Cape Verde, and Mozambique in Group B.



The Black Stars will open their AFCON campaign against Cape Verde at the Stade Felix Houphouet-Boigny in Abidjan on January 14, 2024.



The second group game will be against seven-time champions of the tournament, Egypt, also at the Stade Felix Houphouet-Boigny in the Ivorian capital on January 18, 2024.



The last group match, which will take place simultaneously with the other group fixture, is against Mozambique at the Stade Alassane Ouattara in Abidjan four days later.



The Black Stars will need to be in peak form, both physically and mentally, to navigate this challenging group and progress to the knockout stages.



Chris Hughton, who is the head coach of the side is expected to announce a solid team for the tournament.



The Black Stars are aiming to win its fifth continental title as they seek to end the country's 41-year Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) trophy drought.



The 34th edition of the tournament, which Ivory Coast will host for the second time after the previous time was in 1984, will take place between January 13 and February 11, 2024.