AFCON 2023: Ghana can reach semi-finals - Mohammed Polo

Sports News of Thursday, 4 January 2024

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana legend Mohammed Polo is optimistic about Ghana's performance in the upcoming 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast, expressing confidence that the team can reach the semi-finals.



Polo, who played a crucial role in Ghana's 1978 tournament victory, is supporting coach Chris Hughton and the players to excel despite not being considered favourites.



While acknowledging the team's recent struggles and failure to advance from their group in the last tournament, Polo sees potential for improvement. In an interview with btolat.com, he stated, "With the team’s current performance, I think they can reach the semi-finals, but it will be difficult to win the title."



Although the Black Stars have won the AFCON four times, their last triumph was in 1982, and Polo acknowledges the challenge of ending the drought. He emphasised the need for the team to significantly improve, especially after recent losses to Mexico, USA, and Comoros, which raised concerns about their performance.



Ghana face tough competition in the group stage against Cape Verde, seven-time champions Egypt, and Mozambique. Their first match is scheduled for January 14, 2024, against Cape Verde, a day after the opening ceremony in Abidjan. The outcome of these matches will be crucial for Ghana's journey in the tournament.