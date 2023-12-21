AFCON 2023: GFA boss Kurt Okraku optimistic about Black Stars' improved performance

Sports News of Thursday, 21 December 2023

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghana Football Association (GFA) President, Kurt Okraku, is hopeful for a stronger showing from the Black Stars at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), aiming for an improvement over their disappointing performance in the previous edition.



Expressing his optimism, Okraku acknowledged the team's lacklustre record in the 2022 AFCON, where they failed to advance beyond the group stage with only one point from three matches, drawing against Gabon and losing to both Morocco and Comoros.



"Indeed, at the last outing, it did not go well. Everybody in Ghana saw what happened but we are looking forward to a much better outing at the AFCON in Ivory Coast," he said.



"Fortunately for us, it is happening at our next door and I will call on all Ghanaians to remain supportive of the Black Stars because that is our national team we have. "



Even if the boys are not playing scintillating football, we have to throw weight behind them because that is our national team," he added.



Despite the previous setback, Okraku remains positive about the upcoming tournament, scheduled to take place in Ivory Coast from January 13 to February 11, 2024. He urged Ghanaians to support the Black Stars wholeheartedly, emphasizing the team's representation of national pride.



Ghana, placed in Group B alongside Egypt, Cape Verde, and Mozambique, have not won the AFCON since 1982 when they lifted the trophy in Libya.