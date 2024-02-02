AFCON 2023: Andre Ayew didn’t force Chris Hughton to bring him on against Mozambique - Henry Asante Twum

Sports News of Friday, 2 February 2024

Source: footballghana.com

The Communications Director of the Ghana Football Association Henry Asante Twum says Andre Ayew did not force Chris Hughton to sub him into the game against Mozambique at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.



The Black Stars exited the tournament partly because of the decision to bring on Andre Ayew and take of Joseph Paintsil against Mozambique in Ghana’s final group match.



Andre Ayew gave away a penalty in stoppage time that was converted and sparked the Bambi’s comeback in the 91st minute of added time.



He has been getting a lot of attention from critics since the team was eliminated after Richard Ofori also gave away a corner that resulted in the goal.



“André did not force anyone to bring him on,” he said.



”He was shown what to do during set pieces and Conner kicks,’’ he added.



Ghana missed out on a place in the Round of 16 after finishing third in a group consisting of Cape Verde, Egypt and Mozambique.



The Black Stars lost 2-1 to Cape Verde before back to back 2-2 draws against Egypt and Mozambique confirmed Ghana’s elimination from the tournament.



The Black Stars, for the second successive tournament, exited at the group stages without registering a win, extending the country's wait for its fifth AFCON title to 42 years.