Sports News of Thursday, 4 March 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

AFCON 2022 Qualifiers: Black Stars break camp for GPL matches

Some of the Black Stars have been in camp for some time now

Head coach of the Black Stars, Charles Akonnor has released players camping for the double AFCON qualifier against South Africa and Sao Tome to join their clubs for the matchday 17 games of the Ghana Premier League.



The team in camp, made of players plying their trade in the domestic league will join their clubs on Thursday for the weekend's games.



"The Black Stars will break camp on Thursday after a one-week training program in Accra," the GFA announced on its official on Wednesday.



"The players held their final training session on Wednesday morning and are expected to depart for their respective clubs Thursday for this weekend's matchday 17 Premier League games.



"Ghana is currently preparing for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against South Africa and Sao Tome and Principe.



"Players of Asante Kotoko were the first to leave camp on Wednesday due to their Premier League game against Elmina Sharks on Friday.



"Head Coach C. K. Akonnor, has been working with home-based players in Accra ahead of the final two games scheduled for March 24 and 28 respectively."