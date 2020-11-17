Sports News of Tuesday, 17 November 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

AFCON 2021 qualifiers: Sudan scores last gasp goal to beat Ghana

play videoStriker Jordan Ayew captained the Black Stars today in the absence of Andre Dede Ayew

Sudan danger-man Mohammed Abdul Rahman's last-minute goal snatched AFCON qualification from Ghana to hand Sudan a lifeline in the qualifiers.



The MC Algiers forward rose high to connect a cross in injury time to secure victory for the home side.



The Black Stars began the game brightly, controlling the first 15 minutes but lost steam as the Sudanese took over to create some decent chances.



Fatau Dauda, who is deputizing for suspended Richard Ofori pulled the save of the half to deny Sudan from taking a first-half lead.



Ghana's closest opportunity at goal came when Mubarak Wakaso weaved in a pass but Tariqe Fosu was inches late as goalkeeper Abdallah Ashrin cleared the ball for Sudan.



The Black Stars returned from the break with a similar approach they started as Jordan Ayew drew a fantastic save from the Sudanese goalie with a long drive.



Ghana had two quick corners which were wasted.



Abdul Rahman finally broke the deadlock after rising above the Ghanaian defense to connect a cross from the right and grab all three points for the North Africans.



The defeat means Ghana will have to wait for their next game against Sao Tome in Cape Coast to qualify for the tournament.





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.