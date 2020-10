Sports News of Thursday, 29 October 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

AFCON 2021 qualifier: Referee Maguette Ndiaye leads Senegalese quartet to handle Ghana-Sudan clash

Maguette Ndiaye

Senegalese referee Maguette Ndiaye will handle Ghana's 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Sudan at home next month.



The 34-year-old will be assisted by compatriots El Hadji Malick Samba (Assistant 1), Serigne Cheikh Toure (Assistant II).



CAF has also named another Senegalese Dauda Gueye as the fourth official with the Match Commissioner being Sanusi Mohammed from Nigeria.



The first leg encounter will be played at the Cape Coast Stadium on Thursday, 12 November, 2020.



The Ghana Football Association has confirmed kick off with be at 16:00 GMT.



Ghana top the Group C table with six points from two matches after beating South Africa 2-0 at home and a 1-0 away victory at Sao Tome and Principe.

