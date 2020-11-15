Sports News of Sunday, 15 November 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

AFCON 2021 qualifier: All three captains of Black Stars ruled out Sudan tie in Khartoum

C.K Akonnor will have to decide who will wear the armband on Tuesday

Ghana will go into their 2021 Africa Cup of Nations return leg clash against Sudan away without all three appointed captains.



Substantive skipper Andre Ayew picked up a training ground injury on Saturday in Accra and has been ruled out of the contest in Khartoum on Tuesday, 17 November 2020.



Andre put up an impressive performance in the corresponding fixture where his brace secured a 2-0 in Cape Coast last Thursday.



His first deputy Thomas Partey withdrew from the squad after suffering a thigh injury playing for Arsenal in the English Premier League against Leicester City last week.



Goalkeeper Richard Ofori, installed second deputy captain, is unavailable for selection after accumulation two yellow cards in the series.



The Orlando Pirates No.1 will have to serve a mandatory one-match ban.



CK Akonnor will have to decide who will wear the armband for the team's fourth match in the qualifying campaign.



The Black Stars have a 100% winning record in their Group after beating South Africa and Sao Tome and Principe last year.

