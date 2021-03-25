AFCON 2021 Qualifiers: Wakaso, Tau, Rahman in combined South Africa and Ghana XI

Sports News of Thursday, 25 March 2021

Source: goal.com

GOALKEEPER - Ronwen Williams



The SuperSport United captain is Bafana's first-choice goalkeeper since 2019 and he remains one of the best shot-stoppers in the PSL.



Williams gets the nod ahead of Ghana's second deputy captain Richard Ofori, who is on the books of PSL giants Orlando Pirates.



RIGHT-BACK - Thapelo Morena



Morena has gained a lot of experience whilst playing in the Caf Champions League over the years and he helped Mamelodi Sundowns win the competition in 2016.



The speedy right-back starts ahead of the Ghana-based full-backs Philemon Baffour and Imoro Ibrahim due to his international experience.



LEFT-BACK - Baba Rahman



The Chelsea FC loanee has managed to revive his career at Greek giants PAOK which sees him back in the Black Stars squad.



Rahman is an obvious choice in the left-back position ahead of Bafana full-backs Innocent Maela and Sfiso Hlanti due to his top-class quality.



CENTRAL DEFENDER - Thulani Hatshwayo



The Orlando Pirates vice-captain is an inspirational leader in the Bafana squad having made over 50 appearances for the national team.



Hlatshwayo's experience at this stage gives him the edge over Ghana-based centre backs Ganiyu Ismael, Joseph Adjei and Yussif Mubarik.



CENTRAL DEFENDER - Nicholas Opoku



The France-based defender is the most experienced centre back in the Black Stars squad which will face Bafana.



Opoku is a top-quality central defender, who has played in Serie A, and this places him ahead of the Bafana trio of Siyanda Xulu, Mosa Lebusa and Thibang Phete.



CENTRAL MIDFIELDER - Bongani Zungu



The 28-year-old is arguably Bafana's best central midfielder at the moment and he recently helped Rangers FC clinch the Scottish Premiership title.



Zungu brings energy, creativity and goals to the Bafana midfield and these give him the edge over Afriyie Acquah, who has struggled to establish himself in the Black Stars starting line-up.



CENTRAL MIDFIELDER - Mubarak Wakaso



The left-footed midfielder is easily the most experienced player in the current Ghana squad with 59 caps.



Having played in La Liga and the Fifa World Cup, Wakaso remains an influential midfielder for Ghana and he is class above Bafana duo of Thulani Serero and Dean Furman.



ATTACKING MIDFIELDER - Mohammed Kudus



The Ajax Amsterdam playmaker is one of Africa's brightest young stars in Europe and he has already made an impact at international level for Ghana.



Kudus, 20, scored on his debut for the Black Stars against Bafana in November 2019 and he narrowly gets the nod ahead of Themba Zwane due to his immense ability.



LEFT FORWARD - Percy Tau



Tau has been one of the most influential African attackers since 2018 having played an important role in helping Bafana qualify for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations finals



The Brighton Hove and Albion forward is an obvious choice ahead of Black Stars newcomers Emmanuel Gyasi and John Antwi.



LEFT FORWARD - Emmanuel Boateng



The China-based forward will be confident of starting against Bafana in the absence of Ghana attackers Andre Ayew and Jordan Ayew.



Boateng, who scored his first career hat-trick against FC Barcelona in a La Liga game in May 2018, has been a Ghana international since 2018 and he gets the nod of Bafana newbie Thabiso Kutumela.



CENTRE FORWARD - Caleb Ekuban



The Trabzonspor centre-forward is expected to lead Ghana's attack against Bafana having netted three goals in eight games for the Black Stars.



Known for his pace, technical ability and strong physique, Ekuban starts ahead of Bafana's inexperienced young forward Lyle Foster.