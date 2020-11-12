Sports News of Thursday, 12 November 2020

AFCON 2021: Akonnor names starting XI for Sudan match

The Black Stars of Ghana

Black Stars coach, Charles Akonnor has named his starting lineup for the game against Sudan in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier.



Goalkeeper Richard Ofori returns to the goal post after missing Ghana’s international friendly games against Mali and Qatar due to injury.



Asante Kotoko’s Christopher Nettey will also make his debut for the Black Stars on his maiden call-up after being named in the starting eleven by coach Charles Akonnor.



Baba Rahman, John Boye, and Afriyie Acquah are all in the starting lineup to face the Falcons of Jediane today at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium at 4 pm kickoff time.



See the Starting line-up below:



Richard Ofori, Christopher Nettey, Baba Rahman, John Boye, Alexander Djiku, Afriyie Acquah, Emmanuel Lomotey, Samuel Owusu, Tarique Fosu, Jordan Ayew, Andre Ayew.

