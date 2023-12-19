AFA president Osei Asibey honoured in Benin

Sports News of Tuesday, 19 December 2023

Source: ghanaarmwrestling.com

Mr Charles Osei Asibey, president of the Armwrestling Federation of Africa (AFA) has been honoured by the Benin Armwrestling Federation.



He received a plaque, portrait and certificate of honour for his contribution to the development and promotion of arm wrestling across the continent.



The President was honoured during a working visit to Benin to witness their National Armwrestling Championship held at the University of Abomey-Calavi last Saturday.



Presenting the certificate, the President of the Benin Armwrestling Federation, Mr Geremie Gbegniho, expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the AFA President for honouring their invitation.



He said Mr Osei Asibey has played a vital role in the development of arm wrestling in Benin including sponsorship towards development and participation in various Africa Championships hence the need to honour him for his sterling efforts.



“Mr. Osei Asibey has influenced Armwrestling, created competitions and led Africa into many landmark decisions and events”. Geremie acknowledged.



In his acceptance speech, Mr Osei Asibey thanked the country for the honour done him and pledged his continuous support to the development of the sport.



He appealed to the athletes to train and take the instructions of their coaches seriously as the Africa Games approached and prayed the Government of Benin to pay attention to arm wrestling as it is easy to play, popular and less expensive.



“You need to take your training seriously because you will soon be competing in the African Games and you will have to win medals so that your government can recognize you,” let your performance speak for you. he advised.



The President was accompanied by AFA Junior Referee Abigail Fremah who officiated in the final matches of the championship and the Chairman of the AFA Media Committee, Kenneth Odeng Adade.