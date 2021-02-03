Sports News of Wednesday, 3 February 2021

Source: Nicholas Akussah, Contributor

ACCC set for maiden edition of 'RideAfrique' Criterium

The Africa Connect Cycling Club (ACCC), one of the well-branded cycling clubs in the country will on Sunday, 4th April, 2021 organize the first ever cycling challenge dubbed "RideAfrique" at the Accra Sports Stadium.



The 30 laps (105 km) race, which is aimed at uplifting the face of the sports as well as unearthing talent within cyclists will be held every six months for the first two years and later an annual event outside the country.



In an unshared interview with the president of the club, Mr. Richard Agu, hinted that the highly anticipated crit will lift the image of the sport to the highest pedestal.



"ACCC believes this event will bring great change to cycling in Ghana and the rest of Africa. We have given cycling in Ghana a well - deserved boost, there is a rapidly growing interest in cycling and we can do more, we are here to do more", he said.



He added that he is sanguine about the development of the sport in the country.



"We are optimistic that Ghana cycling will be number one on the continent very soon. We have seen a vast number of motivated individuals coming forward willing to put in their time and work to achieve the same goal, and that is the beauty of the sport", the president, Mr. Richard Agu, stated.



He also called on corporate entities to support the initiative.



"I also want to take this opportunity to appeal to companies who are out there to come on board and make this an interesting one. I know things are hard but with their little support, we can make cycling bigger and better in the country", he appealed.



He, however, disclosed that all safety measures regarding the covid-19 will be put in place to ensure an incident-free event.



The emerging winners of the maiden edition will walk home with amazing prizes and products.