ACCC December End of Month challenge Ride ends successfully

Some of the cyclist during the ACCC December End of Month challenge Ride

The Africa Connect Cycling Club, (ACCC), 105km end of Month challenge ride ended on a good note last Sunday at the Accra Sports Stadium with participation from over 100 cyclists from clubs across the capital.



The event serves as training sessions to unearth talents as well as promote cycling in the country.



At the end of the ride, Freeman Kporha, Frank Akuffo and Lawrence Agyei placed 1st, 2nd and 3rd respectively with Nuru Padi and Alexander Zizou also taking the 4th and 5th spot as well.



Speaking to the media after the event, Freeman Kporha, expressed his delight after winning the race.



"First I will give thanks to the almighty God for the end of this race, I am so happy because I didn't know I would finish the race because when we started the first lap I had a flat tyre.



"I was listening to my senior, he was controlling my pace and telling me what to do but it got to a point I was tired but it wasn't easy," he said.



He added that he was very optimistic to win the race.



"Looking at their bikes alone, it can discourage you because I am using a metal bike and they are using fibre and aluminium but I had the courage that I am here to place first and I am going to make it and truly I did it," he disclosed.



The winners were awarded with cash prizes and products from sponsors.



The Africa Connect Cycling Club has lined up major events scheduled to take place next year.

