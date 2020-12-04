Sports News of Friday, 4 December 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

AC Reggiana coach fumes over Bright Gyamfi’s knee injury

Ghanaian defender, Bright Gyamfi

AC Reggiana coach Massimiliano Alvini has expressed serious concern over the injury suffered by Ghanaian defender Bright Gyamfi.



Gyamfi sustained a serious knee injury during the Maroons 7-1 thumping at Lecce a fortnight ago.



The 24-year-old right-back replaced Arlind Ajeti at half time.



Gyamfi had to be taken after 22 minutes on the pitch due to an injury he picked on his left knee in the 68th minute.



He was stretched off the field but managed to walk on his right leg when he got to the dressing room.



The player is expected to return on Saturday, December 13, 2020.



He will consequently miss the weekend Serie B clash against Kevin Prince Boateng’s AC Monza.



Gyamfi joined the club as a free agent from Benevento Calcio in the summer.



He has played six times so far this term.

