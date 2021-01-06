Sports News of Wednesday, 6 January 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

AC Monza star K.P Boateng satisfied with draw against Lecce

Kevin-Prince Boateng in action for AC Monza

Ghana forward Kevin-Prince Boateng has expressed satisfaction in AC Monza's goalless draw at Lecce in the Serie B over the weekend.



Monza who were without forward Mario Balotelli failed to close the gap on leaders Empoli after the draw at the Stadio Comunale Via del Mare.



"We knew that the Giallorossi was a strong team and we had a good match like them after all. The draw is the right result for a match where we were tired and not that we wanted to make mistakes," he said after the game.



Balotelli was left out of the matchday squad despite his immediate impact on his debut against Salernitana. Boateng believes the Italian forward will contribute hugely to the club in the second round.



"He arrived with great desire, he wanted to play at all costs today even if he felt a little annoyed. Now with the break, he can get back in shape and give us a hand in the second half."



Boateng joined Monza in the summer transfer window and has already netted four times as the club lie 3rd on the Serie B table.

