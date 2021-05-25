AC Monza chief coy on Boateng & Balotelli’s future after Serie A promotion meltdown

Sports News of Tuesday, 25 May 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Chief Executive Officer of A.C Monza Adriano Galliani says a decision about the futures of Mario Balotelli and Kevin-Prince Boateng will be taken shortly following reports that the duo will leave the club this summer.



Monza missed out on reaching the Serie A promotion play-off final on Thursday night after losing 3-2 on aggregate to Cittadella, despite a 2-0 second-leg win in which Mario Balotelli scored.



Reports went rife after the game that Boateng and Balotelli will be allowed to depart the club.



However, Galliani was coy on the reports - saying the board will make a decision on that and other issues.



“We will decide calmly,” says Galliani.



Balotelli and Boateng were held back by many muscular problems, they struggled to reach and maintain an acceptable physical condition.



Balotelli scored 6 goals, between the league and the playoffs, even if he has only started 5 times.



Boateng, who for the large part of the season made a difference, rarely played full throttle in the entire campaign.



He netted 5 goals and assisted 4 in 24 games for the side.