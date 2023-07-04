AC Milan target Bayer Leverkusen's Jeremie Frimpong

Sports News of Tuesday, 4 July 2023

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Italian giants AC Milan are aiming to sign Bayer Leverkusen defender Jeremie Frimpong as they seek to augment their squad ahead of the new season.



After earning £52 million from the sale of Sandro Tonali to Newcastle, they are considering investing part of the money in the much sought-after right-back.



AC's interest in Frimpong, who began his career at City before moving to Celtic in 2019, puts them in direct competition with Inter, who are also interested in the 22-year-old.



The full-back is one of the players on their radar as they try to bolster their team after receiving funding for Tonali and already bringing in Ruben Loftus-Cheek from Chelsea for an initial £15 million.



The Dutch defender, whose current contract expires in two years, had a stellar season for Leverkusen.



Frimpong, primarily a right-back, also shined farther up the flank as a wing-back and winger last season, demonstrating his attacking abilities with nine goals and 11 assists for the Bundesliga club.



Manchester United are also another competitor for the Italian giants having expressed their interest not long ago.