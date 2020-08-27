Sports News of Thursday, 27 August 2020

AC Milan and CAF celebrate ex-Ghana midfielder Sulley Muntari

Former Black Stars midfielder, Sulley Ali Muntari

The football world has celebrated Former Black Stars midfielder, Sulley Ali Muntari, as he turns 37 years old today.



Muntari has been a kingpin for the Black Stars, Ghana's senior national team, playing a key role in Ghana's maiden World Cup qualification in 2006 and that of 2010 and 2014 editions.



He was also a key figure in Ghana's qualification to the 2010 and 2014 World Cup in South Africa and Brazil respectively.



However, the likes of AC Milan, CAF and Udinese Calcio have all extended their best wishes to the midfielder.



Happy birthday to Sulley Muntari ????

Su le mani per Sulley che compie 36 anni! ???? #SempreMilan pic.twitter.com/FbksVIok21 — AC Milan (@acmilan) August 27, 2020

???????? Happy Birthday to Ghana's powerhouse Sulley Muntari! ????



The streets will never forget the Ghanaian's unstoppable long range screamers ????@MuntariOfficial | @ghanafaofficial pic.twitter.com/XIvdXA80sb — CAF (@CAF_Online) August 27, 2020

