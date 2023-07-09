ABL League: Spintex Knights complete double over Braves in thrilling game

Basketball of Sunday, 9 July 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Basketball fans who had for the past month been yearning for the return of Division 1 of the Greater Accra Basketball League had their patience rewarded with a thrilling game of basketball between the Spintex Knights and the Braves of Immigration.



After more than a month hiatus, the league returned with an action-packed game between leaders and new-boys Spintex Knights and defending champions, Braves.



It was billed as the ultimate Repeat or Revenge game as the Braves had set out to avenge the painful defeat they encountered at the hands of the budding Knights team in the first round.



It however turned out to be a repeat for the Knights who asserted their dominance over the Braves in a closely-contested match that ended 49-45 in their favor.



The game was a perfect representation of the growth of basketball as both teams displayed incredible skills akin to the level witnessed during the peak of the El Classico.



The closeness of the game can be seen in the results as each team won two of the four quarters with the Knights edging it on a superior point difference.



The Knights won the opening quarter with a 13-12 scoreline but the Braves bounced back to win the second and third quarters 27-25 and 39-37 respectively.



But the Knights switched gear in the fourth quarter and managed to get the game over the line with a final score of 49-45.



The result is an outstanding feat for the Knights who have now extended their invincibility in the league to nine matches and solidify their stay at the summit of the league table.



Frederick Asare of the Spintex Knights highlighted the tactical maneuvers of Coach Selorm Thomas and their vibrant supporters as the factors that handed them victory over a very strong Braves team.



Frederick Asare commended their opponents for giving them a tough game but quickly added that he and his colleagues will not get complacent.



Coach Ismaila Salissu blamed the defeat on defensive lapses and promised to address the situation with his players during the training.