AA Sports donate jerseys, training equipment to Top Talents FC

Sports News of Sunday, 11 December 2022

Source: ghanaiantimes.com

AA Sports International, a registered non-governmental Organisation has supported the Top Talents Football Club in the Central Region of Ghana on Thursday.



The Division Two club were presented with set of jerseys, set of football socks, balls, and other sporting equipment to aid the side to prepare ahead of the 2022/23 Central Regional Division Two League.



Presenting the items to the club, the Founder of AA Sports International, Mark Adu Amofah said, it was their commitment to inspire and support football development that formed part of their responsibility, and with the slogan "Sports Equality for All", the firm was committed to reaching out to deprived communities, schools, individuals and the less-privileged.



According to him "developing a football comes with its own challenges and initiatives such as this needs support to grow", he said.



He advised the footballers to emulate discipline, stay focused and added that, his registered sports agency (Unique Sports Talent Worldwide) will give opportunities to the best from the club.



Receiving the items, President of Top Talents, Eric Kwame Kportie thanked the entire team and assured the items will be put to good use.



However, AA Sports International will have its official launch in Ghana come 2023.