AA Sports International supports Ashaiman Divisional Council ahead of Homowo Fun Games

In an uplifting display of philanthropy and commitment to the development of sports, AA Sports International, a non-profit organization, has supported the Ashaiman Homowo Soccer Tournament, put together by the Ashaiman Divisional Council.



The team led by the Head of Research and Scouting Jacob Klins Martin, and Communications Officer Charles Amankwah on Sunday, August,20, donated sets of jerseys and footballs for the three-day event which is slated for Friday, 25, August to Sunday, 27, 2023.



The kind gesture comes after Nii Annang Adzor I, Regent of Ashaiman who chaired the official media launch of AA Sports International in June, called on the founder, Mark Adu Amofah to extend his support for the event.



Receiving the items, a member of the Events Committee, Mr Gideon Narh Yumu thanked AA Sports International for the timely support and also asked the organization to leverage the event to unearth talents for the organization.



Presenting the items, a Communications Officer of AA Sports International, Linus Siaw Nartey said “AA Sports International is on a mission to contribute to the development of sports and also give hope to young budding and talented footballers”



He added that the organization will undertake a few projects in the coming weeks, having already reached out to Cheetah Football Club a few days ahead of the Cheetah Cup before climaxing the year with a social intervention program that is in the pipeline.



