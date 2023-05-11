A piece of Abdul Mumin magic - LaLiga praises calmness of Ghanaian defender

Sports News of Thursday, 11 May 2023

Source: footballghana.com

La Liga has praised Ghana central defender Khalid Abdul Mumin Suleman for his calmness and composure on the ball during his side's last game in the Spanish top tier.



La Liga posted a clip of Abdul Mumin nutmegging Real Valladolid player Kike Perez with a lot of coolness too good for a center-back.



The 24-year-old former Nordsjaelland man got a rare start for Rayo Vallecano in their 2-1 win over Real Valladolid on Thursday, May 4, 2023.



He was instrumental as they claimed an important three points at the Estadio de Vallecas to move into 9th position on the league standings, just a point from European positions.



Since joining Rayo Vallecano from Nordsjaelland in the summer, Abdul Mumin, a Right to Dream Academy graduate, has struggled to nail down a starting position but has impressed any time he gets the chance to play.



He made 13 La Liga appearances, six of them as a starter, and the other seven coming on from the bench.



