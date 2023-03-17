A part of me went with you - Christian Atsu's wife pays touching tribute

Sports News of Friday, 17 March 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Marie-Claire Rupio, the German wife of late Ghanaian footballer, Christian Atsu has paid touching tribute to her late husband.



At the ceremony ongoing at the State House, the heart-breaking Claire Rupio was unable to finish her tribute and had to be comforted by close family members.



“Lying before me today is the mortal remains of a beloved father and husband. I knew little that morning that God is going to call you home. In life, I love you dearly. In death, I do the same. It breaks my heart to lose you.



“You did not go alone. For part of me went with you. Your love is still my guide, and though I cannot see you. You are always on my side. You were always so full of life. You seemed to be immortal.



“Your smile, your love, I see you in our children’s smile. You are never really gone as part of you is within them. You are loved beyond words and missed beyond measure. But as you always say, God win.



In Love, your wife”



Christian Atsu passed in February after his lifeless body was recovered from the rubble of his collapsed apartment in Hatay following an earthquake that struck Turkey on February 6, 2023.



The former Ghanaian International in his 7 years international career played at the World Cup and help Ghana finish second in the 2015 Africa Cup of Nations, in which he won the best player of the tournament.



