A journey filled with struggles: Abraham Wayo’s rise to a GPL star

Born August 1, 2003 in Asesewa in the Eastern Region of Ghana, Abraham Wayo has braced through aplenty of challenges to becoming one of the best youngsters in the Ghana Premier League.



Nicknamed ‘The Speed Devil’, Wayo’s game is built around pace and skill.



Wayo started playing football back at his hometown in Asesewa for a community team before he was picked up by one of his teachers to the junior side of Liberty Professionals.



Before joining the junior Liberty, Wayo nearly gave up on his dream of playing football due to the struggles that came with it but was advised by his friends who believed in his potential to keep playing.



“At a point, I had wanted to stop playing football but my friends didn’t allow me because they knew how good I was and what the future holds, so they always give me that morale support to keep going, reason I continued.



“At times we will go to training, come back home and there wouldn’t be any food to eat, the reason I decided to stop playing football,” he said on GPLXpress on TV3.



All what the youngster had growing up was the skill and ability to play football and nothing else.



He explained how he had to quit school at JHS 3 to focus on playing football and realizing a long-held dream.



“I stopped school because of football, I stopped at JHS 3 because there was no money. Myself and my friends just decided to stop school and focus on playing football because I didn’t like school but rather football, so I just decided to focus on it to be able to get to where I want to go.



At the junior side of Liberty Professionals, he was loved by the technical handlers thanks to his enormous talent and they kept urging him on.



“The coaches at the academy kept sharing advice with me because I use to play like Latif Blessing. They always told me I can be like him, so I have to focus and train hard.



“So always after training, he takes me through another training,” Wayo disclosed.



Wayo had his much-awaited breakthrough ahead of the 2019-2020 Ghana Premier League season after an agent match which he scored a brace.



“One day after an agent match which I scored two goals, my coach told me that I can be promoted to the senior team. Though I was shocked but that was what I was working for and now I’m here,” he said.



At age 17, Abraham Wayo has contributed 11 goals – 5 goals, 6 assists for Liberty this season and is leading the clubs’ quest to remain in the Ghana Premier League but he still feels, he has a lot to improve on.



“I still feel I have to improve especially on my goalscoring and my colleagues have been supportive.



The teenager is living a dream of playing and making a name for himself in Ghana’s elite division. Back home at Asesewa, his friends will be inspired to keep going amidst the challenges.



“My friends are happy for me. They know if I make it in football, they will also make it.”



