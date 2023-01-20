A dream fulfilled - Rashid Nortey after joining Asante Kotoko

Sports News of Friday, 20 January 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Midfielder Rashid Nortey has described his recent move to Ghanaian giants Asante Kotoko from Tarkwa-based Medeama, as a dream come true.



Nortey joined the Ghana Premier League (GPL) giants as a free agent after the expiration of his contract with Medeama SC.



The 27-year-old midfielder has signed a two and half-year contract with Asante Kotoko to begin his football life at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi.



“I’m very happy because Kotoko have been a club I have wished to play as a player for some time,” he told Original FM after completing his transfer on Wednesday, January 18, 2023.



He will be reuniting with his former Medeama teammates, Justice Blay and Richard Boadu who is now the captain of Asante Kotoko.



Asante Kotoko are currently second on the GPL log with 20 points and will be playing Kotoku Royals in their next game at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Sunday, January 22, 2023.