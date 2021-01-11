Sports News of Monday, 11 January 2021

Source: GNA

A.S Spikers are champions of Kyebi Victory volleyball tournament

A.S Spikers won the Kyebi Victory Volleyball Tournament

A.S Spikers from Asutsuare defeated hosts Kyebi volleyball team by two straight sets to win the Kyebi Victory Volleyball Tournament.



The reigning Eastern Regional volleyball league champions proved their dominance in the finals when they won both sets by 25 to 23 points respectively.



A.S Spikers qualified for the finals after beating Unity Club from Koforidua by two sets to one, with Unity club winning the first set by 25 to 18 points, while A.S Spikers won the second set 25 to 18 points and advanced to the next stage to win the third set by 15 to 9 points.



Kyebi Volleyball team also booked a final spot after beating Hydro Spikers from Akosombo by two straight sets in the semi-finals, they won in both sets by 25 to 13 points and 25 to 17 points respectively.



A.S Spikers of Asutsuare received a cash amount of GH 1,000 and a trophy, while Kyebi Volleyball team received cash amount of Gh500, with Unity Club from Koforidua which placed third received a cash prize of GHC200.



All the other participating teams received consolation prizes while 50 percent of the transportation fare of all teams was catered for by the organisers.



The Kyebi Victory Volleyball Tournament was under the auspices of Mr. Yaw Boakye and Mr. George Antwi the Abuakwa South New Patriotic Party (NPP) Chairman and Communications Director respectively, in collaboration with the Eastern Regional Volleyball Association.



A total of eight volleyball teams across the Eastern Region participated in the one-day victory tournament.



