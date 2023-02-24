A Plus mocks NPP over GH₵10000 donation to Christian Atsu's family

Sports News of Friday, 24 February 2023

Kwame Asare Obeng alias A Plus has passed sardonic comments against the New Patriotic Party over what he considers to be a relatively meager amount of money donated to the family of late Ghanaian footballer, Christian Atsu.



The NPP on Wednesday, February 22, 2022, visited the family house of the late Ghanaian footballer and made a donation of GH₵ 10,000 to the mourning family.



In a social media post, A Plus mocked that the NPP made a meager donation because it did not want to court the fury of Ghanaians.



A Plus however warned that the NPP missed the plot as Ghanaians would not have complained had the party donated a bigger amount to Atsu’s family.



He believes that the party is trying to manage public resentment but caveated that it is too late for the party to warm the hearts of Ghanaians.



“I'm sure they had a meeting and concluded that, "if we donate plenty of money Ghanaians will say we have stolen a lot so let's send something small, as if we are all broke. They have run out of ideas.



“If you understand Ghanaians, you'll know how they feel about Atsu's tragic death; no amount will be too much. You have lost it my people. Just go to opposition and come back with fresh ideas in 2078” he shared on social media.



The NPP, led by its General Secretary, Justin Frimpong Kodua, after the donation signed a book of condolence opened in honor of Christian Atsu.



The NPP General Secretary visited the residence of Christian Atsu’s family in the company of Lawyer Henry Nana Boakye (National Organizer), Abdul Aziz Haruna Futa (National Nasara Co-Ordinator), Mr. William Yamoah (Director of Finance & Administration), Haruna Mohammed (Deputy General Secretary), Kwabena Frimpong (Deputy Director of Protocol) and other party faithfuls.



A day after the NPP’s visit, its rivals, NDC visited a made a cash donation of GH₵2000 and cartons of bottled water to support the family.



The presentation was made by the National Youth Organizer of the NDC, George Opare Addo.



The one-week observation of Christian Atsu has been scheduled for March 4, 2023.







