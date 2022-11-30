Golf News of Wednesday, 30 November 2022

Source: Nana Prempeh, Contributor

The 9th edition of the Gold Fields PGA Golf championship Tees off today at the 18-hole Damang golf course, Damang.



The four-day event which starts on November 30 and expected to end on December 3, will feature 33 regular professional golfers and 16 seniors who will compete on the course.



In all the regular pros will play all rounds for two days and will be cut to 24 for the remaining two days.



Whereas the Senior will play all rounds for two days and will be cut to 8 for the last day.



This means the regular pros will play for four days whilst the Seniors will engage themselves for three days.



Speaking at the opening ceremony of the Teeing off at Damang this morning, The Executive Vice President for Gold Fields and Head of West Africa Mr. Joshua Motorti reveals the motivation behind this outfit to be the headline sponsor for PGA Tournament for the last nine years and still counting.



‘I want to say thank you for the brain behind this tournament, the sponsors and the PGA which is the Professional Golf Association in Ghana.

We are one big family, today or the next couple of days is about competing in healthy way about friendliness, about knowing each other very well so I'm really looking forward to the next four days of keen competition.



' I Would like to thank our sponsors for supporting and coming on board without their support this cannot be possible. For us at Gold Fields safety is health and health is sports and are all part of our core activities and safety goes well in hand with sports which is one of our values for this reason we have chosen Golf so let us all enjoy the tournament, he added.’’



The total prize money for the regular pros is GHC 267,000 and that of the seniors is GHC 69,500 cedis, making a grand total of 336,500 Cedis. This is an increment in the total prize money from last year, which was GHC 172,000 Cedis.

Winning prize for this year is GHC 60,000 cedis for regular pros and GHC 20,000 for seniors.